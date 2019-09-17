CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials makes up approximately 3.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.73% of CSW Industrials worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,500. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

