CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7,794.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

