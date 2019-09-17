Dash (DASH) Market Cap Hits $866.53 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Dash has a market capitalization of $866.53 million and approximately $250.66 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.82 or 0.00934017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, ACX, Livecoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003461 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,043,455 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

