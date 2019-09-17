Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Up 1.7%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), 250,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 472% from the average session volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $22.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.07.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

