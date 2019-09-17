Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.43.

DNLI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.20. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $380,593.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $152,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,930. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

