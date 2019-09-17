Desire Achieves Market Cap of $14,361.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Desire has a market cap of $14,361.00 and $21,461.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,236.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.60 or 0.01969541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.03083628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00717545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00723451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00061287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00487111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008972 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,950,422 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,422 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

