DeVault Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $21,395.00 and approximately $830.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005326 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000933 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

