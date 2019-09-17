Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up to $28.12

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.12. Devon Energy shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 394,346 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

