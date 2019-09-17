Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 111692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.