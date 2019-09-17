Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.82 million.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CarVal Investors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

