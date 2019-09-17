Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $11.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 654.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $48.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 431,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,963,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $998.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

