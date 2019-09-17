DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $2,204.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00723451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003311 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

