Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 8.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $59.83, approximately 703,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 639,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $12,535,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

