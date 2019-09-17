Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Diodes has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $70,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $210,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,654 shares of company stock valued at $360,108 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

