Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.45% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

