Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) Trading Down 0%

Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.29 and last traded at $55.36, 180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares (NYSEARCA:JPNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Japan 3x Bull Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.