Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Dock has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Dock has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00204577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.77 or 0.01227119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00092639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021863 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,473,633 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.