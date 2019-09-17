Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Director Acquires $1,687,390.00 in Stock

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:D traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. 3,288,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

