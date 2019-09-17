Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. 48,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

