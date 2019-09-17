Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,217,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the previous session’s volume of 169,026 shares.The stock last traded at $4.38 and had previously closed at $4.09.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,530 shares in the company, valued at $717,941.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert John Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 312.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 132.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

