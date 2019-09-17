Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,595 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $194.98. 530,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

