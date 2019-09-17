Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,393. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average is $189.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

