Egretia 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.13 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00204794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.01208137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015614 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,275,850 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

