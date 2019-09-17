Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 128,875 Shares

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 128,875 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $12,262,456.25.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 100,314 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $8,875,782.72.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 287,688 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $24,568,555.20.

On Thursday, June 27th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $2,092,354.12.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 34,784 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $2,719,760.96.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. 10,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,692,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.