Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Get Elementis alerts:

LON ELM opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.54. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.29 ($3.26). The stock has a market cap of $963.46 million and a PE ratio of 19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.