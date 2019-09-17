Elitium (EUM) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00011963 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $8.58 million and $23,247.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00205798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01234241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016147 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020323 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,998,527 tokens. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

