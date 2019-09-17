Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 176,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.42. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 43.66 and a quick ratio of 43.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 497,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 421.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 398,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Financial by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 115,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $6,915,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

