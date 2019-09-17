Elrond Trading Down 9.5% This Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

