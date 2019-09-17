Encana (NYSE:ECA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,683,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 20,250,480 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Encana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile (NYSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

