Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $2.98 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00029099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $61.31 million and $474,264.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00206655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01221862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016017 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 20,545,282 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

