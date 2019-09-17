Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.0721 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $55.94 million and $2.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin's launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,341,213 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Liqui, Coinrail, Kyber Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

