Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.58.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.36. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $567.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.