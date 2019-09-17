Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Down 12.2%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 198,044 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 124,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.