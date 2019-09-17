Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT):

9/17/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2019 – Euronet Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $168.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Euronet Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Euronet Worldwide was given a new $189.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. 27,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

