Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.15. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 112,525 shares traded.

XOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,304,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 992,936 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 514,665 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

