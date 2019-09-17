FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,441,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.75.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,885,376.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,465,229 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.63. 3,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.19 and its 200-day moving average is $271.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

