Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 9,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 446,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Fang had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fang by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fang by 1,582.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the last quarter.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

