FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $162,293.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 12% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $162,293.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00207109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.01226858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015982 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020249 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

