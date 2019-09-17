Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.04

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 7360867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Compass Point raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.