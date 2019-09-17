Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.