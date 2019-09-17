FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.70.

FDX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,738. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.90. FedEx has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $250.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

