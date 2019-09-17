Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 3.4%

Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €9.42 ($10.95) and last traded at €9.42 ($10.95), 1,934 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.75 ($11.34).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Ferratum Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Ferratum Oyj alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $206.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.74.

Ferratum Oyj Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers mobile banking products, such as term deposits and other products.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferratum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferratum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.