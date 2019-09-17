Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65, approximately 74 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $629,000.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.