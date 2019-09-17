Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $49,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,086,527. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

