Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.60

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FGT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 938 ($12.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 966 ($12.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 933.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 768.81.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

