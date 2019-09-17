First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $64,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.