First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.65

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 6246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after buying an additional 1,112,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after buying an additional 851,117 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after buying an additional 806,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.