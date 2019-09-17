First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 507,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,832. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,878,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,489,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,741,000 after acquiring an additional 302,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.