First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,479. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

