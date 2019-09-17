FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.81, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 109.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.